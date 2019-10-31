Dem. Pete Buttigieg dresses up as Celtics head coach Brad Stevens for Halloween

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg got into the Halloween spirit on Thursday by doing his best impression of Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Last week 7News reporter Sharman Sacchetti sat down with Buttigieg and he has a lot to say about Stevens.

“I have yet to be in the same room as him, I am looking forward to that, I’m guessing that he’s quite a bit taller than me and I hope people will realize we’re not quite dead ringers as people think,” Buttigieg said. “I certainly admire him, he’s a great coach and of course he used to coach in Indiana at Butler and I think he’s a remarkable leader.”

Buttigieg even huddled with his campaign team to imitate Stevens and the Celtics during a timeout.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)