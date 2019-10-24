Dem. Pete Buttigieg responds to viral video of county commissioner targeting his sexuality

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - While on a campaign swing through New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing attention to his proposed women’s agenda.

His plan would dedicate billions of dollars to female-owned businesses, combat workplace sexual harassment and ensure paid family leave. The South Bend, Indiana mayor said this would be accomplished with the help of a cabinet that is made up of 50 percent women.

“The heart of my campaign’s proposal is to make sure that economic, political and social power is enhanced for women,” he said.

7’s Sharman Sachetti sat down with Buttigieg to discuss his campaign, politics and whether he believes he can breakthrough in a predominantly Republican state like New Hampshire.

To this, he says he is not as far left as his competition.

When asked if he believes that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are too radical, the mayor cited the New England representatives’ stance on socialized healthcare.

“Certainly I think that when you talk about, for example, compelling Americans to give up their private insurance, I think that that is something that most Americans, and by the way, most Democrats don’t want.”

Taking aim at Warren’s healthcare plan in particular –which includes Medicare for all– Buttigieg says, “There are huge unanswered questions, and by huge I mean many trillions of dollars and how that plan is supposed to be paid for.”

As far as his stance on impeachment, Buttigieg believes it is time to move forward with the proceedings and that house Republicans should never have stormed closed-door hearings inside a secure room in the Capitol –especially while carrying cellphones.

‘If I ever did that when I was in the military, I would have faced severe consequences,” he said. “Let’s be very clear, there are Republicans sitting on this committee as well as Democrats and it is customary, it is standard to have preliminary hearings in investigations before you go on to a public phase.”

The openly gay mayor also took a moment to weigh in on some controversial, anti-gay comments that were directed towards him by a Tennesee county official.

“Well, he was right about one thing. He’s right that there is a gay man running for president,” he said. “He doesn’t seem to be right about much else.”

Buttigieg says this is not the first time he has run into this kind of prejudice on the campaign trail. But, he continued to say that he does not feel that that sentiment resonates with most people.

“I think the most important thing is to approach with compassion,” he said.

Buttigieg chuckled when asked about another Indiana native with whom he is often confused, Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens.

“I have yet to be in the same room as him,” Buttigieg said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

The mayor says the resemblance is not so uncanny, adding the coach is a bit taller, saying, “I really appreciate his style and his leadership.”

