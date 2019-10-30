Dem. presidential candidates Warren, Buttigieg hit campaign trail in NH

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The race for the White House is taking center stage in New Hampshire Wednesday with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg both making stops on the campaign trail.

Warren took the stage at the University of New Hampshire in Durham to talk about corporate influence in Washington, fighting gun violence and her plan to make college more affordable.

She continues to support Medicare for all — calling it the least expensive way to care for everyone.

“I think it is absolutely crucial that we use Medicare for all as a way to make sure that we get everyone covered,” Warren said.

The senator has come under fire from her rivals for her inability to go into detail regarding this plan and or answer whether or not it would raise taxes on the middle class.

Outside the event, she told reporters that she will be releasing a plan that will answer those two key questions.

She did not say when exactly that plan would be made public, just saying it would come soon.

Over an hour away, Buttigieg was showered with cheers and handshakes after he filed to appear on the ballot in the Granite State’s first in the nation primary.

The 37-year-old mayor has been trailing in the polls behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

But, he says he appeals to a more moderate range of voters.

“I have really been struck by how many independent or historically Republican voters have approached me and said that they’re going to support us.”

Buttigieg said there is no such thing as going back to normal after a presidency like Trump’s.

“I don’t believe the Trump presidency is an aberration or a blip. I believe it shows us that we’ve got to turn the page and go someplace new,” he told reporters.

