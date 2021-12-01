MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - As the omicron variant spreads globally, the demand for booster shots is on the rise.

Gov. Charlie Baker says health care workers statewide are giving out 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots a day.

“My goal here is to make sure everybody who is eligible for a booster and wants one gets one,” he said. “It’s an important part of staying safe especially through this part of the season.”

Despite several unknowns about omicron, doctors at Tufts Medical Center say booster shots are the best weapon against COVID-19 variants.

Some residents looking to get their booster shots say the doses can be hard to find.

CVS Pharmacy’s website showed booster appointments were fully booked site-wide on Wednesday morning.

Long lines have also been forming at the Tufts Medical Center walk-in clinic over the past two days.

“If we can find a way to work with our colleagues in local government and with others, we’ll come up with ways to put more shots on the table,” Baker said.

Baker added that a digital vaccine passport may soon be rolled out.

It would allow people to keep proof of vaccination on their phones in addition to on paper.

Baker says he does not support requiring businesses to use it but said it could be helpful for residents.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)