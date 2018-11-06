Democrat Bump is re-elected Mass. auditor

BOSTON (AP) - Democrat Suzanne Bump will return for a third term as state auditor after defeating Republican Helen Brady and two other candidates.

Bump says her office has worked hard to root out government waste and inefficiency.

She has also been criticized at times, such as in September when Republican Gov. Charlie Baker challenged her office’s conclusion that the Registry of Motor Vehicles had issued more than 1,900 drivers’ licenses under the names of dead people.

Brady is the business manager for the Boston Pops and has worked for the Boston Symphony Orchestra for 30 years. She said during the campaign that the auditor can do much more to identify wasteful spending.

Libertarian Daniel Fishman and Edward Stamas of the Green-Rainbow party were also on Tuesday’s ballot.

