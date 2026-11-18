WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Hakeem Jeffries will face a crucial test Wednesday on his way to becoming the nation’s first Black speaker of the House when Democrats meet privately to elect their leadership for the new Congress and nominate him for the job.

Jeffries is running unopposed but faces a restive party eager for a change after voters ousted Republicans in a rebuke of President Donald Trump and the party in power. Phone calls and social media posts have been flooding the offices of Democrats and the newly elected, demanding a fresh start. Protesters heckled Jeffries last week during a Democratic conference in Denver.

Ahead of Wednesday’s closed-door voting, Jeffries of New York said he takes nothing for granted. He was meeting with the caucuses that make up the House Democrats, and talking to almost all members in what will be their large majority. He is seeking a recorded vote so Democrats can make their views known.

“I embrace those conversations,” he said.

He is part of a leadership trio with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who would all be historic firsts — Clark as the first woman majority leader and Aguilar as the first Latino to serve as the majority whip. They also ran unopposed.

Jeffries would face a separate roll call of the whole House to become speaker when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2027.

Skeptics question whether leaders are up to the job

Wednesday’s vote will be the first of their careers for dozens of members-elect, before they’re even sworn into office in January. With one of the biggest incoming majorities in decades, Jeffries will have room to spare.

Rep.-elect Brad Lander of New York announced he would support Jeffries when he launched his campaign for Congress. Rep.-elect Randy Villegas of California has said he was supporting whoever would help him best deliver for his Central Valley district.

Returning Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash., said she heard questions about House leadership during town halls in her district, and has been watching direct messages stream into her Instagram feed about the leadership election. So she decided to start dialing them back.

“People have messaged me asking if Bernie Sanders could be the speaker of the House,” she said. “Technically yes, and it would be probably difficult.”

(It’s true that the House can elect anyone speaker, but also it’s not likely to be Sanders since he already has a day job in the U.S. Senate.)

On one call, Randall said she listened to the constituent’s concerns, and then told him, “Truthfully, not like blowing smoke, whoever is our speaker — and I think it is going to be Hakeem Jeffries, and I am supporting Hakeem Jeffries for speaker — I think we will accomplish a lot of the things that he was asking us to.”

Lawmakers pointed to the livestream that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did trying to explain the role of the speaker.

“There is one candidate in this race: Hakeem Jeffries,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the Capitol. “I think that everyone is far more concerned what that leadership means, what is it promising.”

First leaders of a post-Pelosi era

Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar have risen together, as a team, as the first new generation of leaders of the post-Pelosi era, and soon their first time as leaders in the majority.

When Rep. Nancy Pelosi decided to step aside from leadership in 2022 after the party’s electoral defeat that handed Republicans the majority, it set the stage for this era. Pelosi, the No. 2 Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina had often moved together rising, and then stepping back, from their long-held positions.

A similar upheaval with Democrats angling for change is happening in the Senate, where Senate Leader Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Returning Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., said the situation in the Senate and House “are quite different.”

She said Jeffries has been a collaborative leader who is listening to ideas from progressive caucus members like her and others. “His job is to reflect all of us, not just a faction,” Ansari said.

“It is more productive to focus on preparing on what we’re going to do in the majority, and what we need and want to get done in those first 100 days.”

Rep. Shomari Figures of Alabama, who pulled off a stunning victory in a redrawn district favoring the Republican candidate, said he’ll be supporting Jeffries.

“It’s not even like a complex question,” he said about Jeffries, who he said “led us through what is likely the most tumultuous two-year tenure of any presidency in the history of this nation.”

“I’m not going to not stand by him right here on the precipice of history,” he said.

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