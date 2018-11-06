Democrat Pappas wins NH 1st District House seat

Democrat Chris Pappas will become New Hampshire’s first openly gay member of Congress after defeating Republican Eddie Edwards in the 1st Congressional District.

While both candidates said they want to bring integrity and decency to Washington, Pappas argued only he had the experience to back that up. In addition to running a family restaurant, he is a former state lawmaker who serves on the Executive Council, approving state contracts and nominations.

Pappas says he will keep harmful Trump administration policies in check. He also emphasized working across the aisle. Edwards, a former state liquor commission official, called that disingenuous and said Pappas was part of an anti-Trump resistance movement.

Control of the seat being vacated by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter had changed parties in each of the last four elections.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)