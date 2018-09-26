BOSTON (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez says Republican Gov. Charlie Baker should fire the head of the state police and his public safety secretary and “take charge” of the police overtime abuse scandal.

Gonzalez accused Baker on Wednesday of failing to take responsibility for corruption within the agency or act with a “sense of urgency” to correct them.

A campaign spokesman for Baker said the governor was proud of the steps his administration has already taken, noting that investigations ordered by State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin and Secretary of Public Safety Dan Bennett helped lead to criminal charges against eight past or current troopers.

Gonzalez said Baker should bring in someone from outside the state police to replace Gilpin. The Democrat also claimed Bennett’s office has failed to provide proper oversight.

