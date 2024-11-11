SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton defended comments he made about transgender athletes last week.

The Democrat said to The New York Times that his party spends “too much time trying not to offend anyone,” and that he does not want his daughters playing with “a male or formerly male athlete.”

This drew widespread backlash from local Democrats, who called the comments hateful.

Moulton said he did not use the right words, but that he stands behind what he said.

“Some of the people, like you mentioned, are just more interested in shaming fellow Democrats, shaming the majority of voters, when they simply don’t meet their ideological purity test,” Moulton said. “You know, we try to cancel people rather than actually having debates about issues that Americans care about, and this is much bigger than just trans issues.”

Moulton’s top aide resigned, and Salem’s mayor and school committee publicly denounced the comments. Moulton said he will always fight for civil rights.

