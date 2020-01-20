Democratic candidates prepare to leave campaign trail for impeachment trial

Democratic candidates took to the streets in South Carolina Monday to march in honor of Martin Luther King, but many will soon be off the campaign trail as the impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins Tuesday.

Three candidates — senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — attended a prayer service in Columbia, South Carolina before heading back to Washington tonight for the trial, which is opening as the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary are rapidly approaching.

Candidates said they planned to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities while continuing to make their case for the presidency — with family members and high-profile surrogates filling in on the campaign.

Klobuchar and Warren got a campaign boost heading into the week, with the New York Times editorial board endorsing both candidates, saying “may the best woman win.”

