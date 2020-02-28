Democratic candidates set to turn their gaze on Mass., Rep. Pressley hoping to remind voters of Warren’s values

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following South Carolina’s primary, 2020 Democratic candidates will be turning their focus on Super Tuesday where voters in Massachusetts will be hitting the polls to voice their choice.

In the final days of early voting, Representative Ayanna Pressley told a group of supporters Friday that she will be casting her vote for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In the Bay State, Warren is polling second behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“I am not surprised Bernie is doing well here. When Bernie does well because progressive values and ideas are doing well,” she said. “We are taking nothing for granted, that’s including at home, and we are going to continue to make a case and remind people of Elizabeth’s record and her promise to bring big, structural change.”

Candidates are required to win at least 15 percent of the vote to earn delegates in Massachusetts — 91 delegates are up for grabs.

“Massachusetts as a home state to a warren is a focal point to all of the candidates. They know if she does well, she will get a bit of a bounce, if she doesn’t do well, she will have a deterrent,” Emerson College pollster Spencer Kimball explained.

Sanders is holding a rally in Springfield Friday night and Saturday he will address supporters on the Boston Common.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is betting on a successful Super Tuesday performance. So far, he has not appeared on any of the ballots in the previous primaries and caucuses.

Tim O’Brien, an adviser for Bloomberg’s campaign, said this is part of their strategy.

“The candidates coming out of these first four states are going to be walking into a big electoral machine that we have spent a lot of time purposefully and strategically building.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar’s husband is holding an event in Newburyport on her behalf.

He has been active on the campaign trail wither her especially in the days leading up to the New Hampshire primary.

