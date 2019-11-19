Democratic debate: Rising Buttigieg could face attacks

Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg participate in the Democratic debate co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times in Westerville, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 15.

ATLANTA (AP) — Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) tops Iowa presidential caucus polls, and now he’ll face the scrutiny that comes with his climb as Democrats gather in Atlanta for their fifth 2020 primary debate.

Buttigieg’s campaign and several rival campaigns say they expect the mayor to be the primary target of Wednesday’s debate. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have spent previous debates on defense.

Several other candidates face pressure to use the debate for a breakout moment with less than three months until the caucuses. But they’ll be contending with House impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in Washington.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is set to testify hours ahead of the debate.

