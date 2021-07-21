HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker has taken down her Facebook account after criticism from conservatives over a social media post that said straight, white men “are too emotional to be in politics.”

Rep. Charlotte Warren of Hallowell advised in the post that people who took exception to it should “be prepared for your comments to be deleted.”

The post inspired protests at the Maine State House and a rebuke from Rep. Joel Stetkis of Canaan, the assistant House Republican leader, who said Warren should be removed from leadership roles. Lawmakers voted 105-21 to indefinitely postpone the request for disciplinary action.

Warren took down her Facebook page and declined to elaborate. Jackie Merrill, a spokesperson for the House Democratic Office, told the Portland Press Herald that Warren is not going to comment on the matter.

Stetkis said the post was a “derogatory and insensitive comment directed at a specific race, gender and sexual orientation.”

Republican House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham said she doesn’t agree with Warren but respects her right to express it.

