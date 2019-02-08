Democratic lawmakers call for Fairfax to resign

Democrats in Virginia’s state House and Senate are calling for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign, as he faces sexual assault allegations from two women.

In a joint statement, Democrats from both houses said Fairfax can no longer fulfill his duties to the Commonwealth because of the serious nature of the allegations and needs to address them as a private citizen. They concluded, “The time has come for him to step down.”

A second woman came forward Friday to accuse Fairfax, a Democrat, of sexual assault. She said the attack took place when she and Fairfax were students at Duke University.

Earlier this week, California college professor Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 during the Democratic National Convention. Fairfax called the allegation a political smear.

The allegations against Fairfax come as Virginia’s Democratic governor and attorney general are embroiled in scandals involving the past use of blackface.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)