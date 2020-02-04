Democratic presidential candidates arriving in NH ahead of next week’s primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Democratic presidential candidates are arriving in New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primary.

The candidates departed Iowa amid a delay in the state’s caucuses results due to technology problems and reporting inconsistencies.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang flew into Manchester early Tuesday morning.

In latest 7NEWS/Emerson College New Hampshire tracking poll, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the Democratic field.

However, Klobuchar saw a four-point surge in the poll, the largest bump among the pack in the last 24 hours.

She told her supporters in Manchester that “we know that we did incredibly well” in Iowa.

“We won a bunch of precincts and delegates, places we didn’t expect to win and we’re feeling good,” Klobuchar continued.

Warren added that she feels optimistic as she waits for results from Iowa.

“When I left Iowa, I said it was too close to call, and it still is, but I feel good,” she said. “It is good to be in New Hampshire.”

The N.H. primary is slated to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

