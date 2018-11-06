Democratic Rep. Keating re-elected in Mass.

BOSTON (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Keating has won re-election in Massachusetts, beating back a spirited challenge from Republican businessman Peter Tedeschi.

Keating held off Tedeschi, who ran a chain of convenience stores that bear his name, in Tuesday’s election.

Keating, of Bourne, first was elected to Congress in 2010 from the 9th Congressional District, which includes the state’s South Shore, Cape Cod and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

He serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security committees and has positioned himself as a national security expert.

Tedeschi, a Norwell native who had run unopposed in September’s primary, campaigned on a pledge to use his business experience in Washington.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)