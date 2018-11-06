Democratic Rep. Moulton re-elected in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, seen by many as a rising star in the Democratic Party, has handily won re-election in Massachusetts.

Moulton defeated Republican challenger Joseph Schneider on Tuesday.

Moulton first was elected to the House in 2015, and he had cruised through September’s primary unopposed.

Moulton served four tours of duty in Iraq, and he has toured the country stumping for other Democratic military veterans running for office. He has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2020.

He is also publicly called for new Democratic leadership in the House to replace Nancy Pelosi.

The northeastern 6th Congressional District covers most of Essex County, including the North Shore and Cape Ann.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)