Democratic senators in the 2020 presidential race head back to D.C. for impeachment vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The all-important impeachment vote that took place Wednesday in Washington D.C. took a few senators away from the campaign trail ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar travelled from the Granite State down to the nation’s capital to participate in history after conducting a few events in the morning and working hard to gain supporters ahead of a crucial vote.

“We will go as long as we can go and then when I have got to go catch the plane we will go catch the plane,” Warren told a crowd of her supporters. “I am not going to miss that vote.”

Warren opted to cut her usual after-rally selfie line short to board a plane to the Capitol saying “usually I can stay forever to do selfies, today I am headed to Washington to vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump.”

Like Warren, Senator Sanders held only morning rallies in New Hampshire to ensure his presence at the crucial vote.

“The reason I am wearing a tie is I am going to be on a plane in a few minutes going to Washington D.C. to vote for impeachment of President Trump,” he told a raucous crowd.

With the Dems locked in a battle for New Hampshire, the three-week-long trial threw a curveball at the candidates. One they say they are prepared to knock out of the park.

Both Sanders and Warren said they were committed to fulfilling their primary roles as senators.

“This is serious business, something I have taken seriously. Frankly, I would have preferred to be campaigning in New Hampshire and Iowa during the period but an impeachment is a rarity. It is an enormous consequence. It is something I have taken seriously,” Sanders said.

Today is a shameful day for the US Senate, a somber day for the US Constitution, & a sad day for the United States of America. But I hope – deeply hope – people won’t give up. We fight for a government that works for everyone – not just the rich, the powerful, & the corrupt. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 5, 2020

