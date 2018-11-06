Democratic Treasurer Deb Goldberg wins 2nd term

BOSTON (AP) - Democrat Deb Goldberg has won a second four-year term as state treasurer in Massachusetts.

Goldberg defeated Republican state Rep. Keiko Orrall (KAY’-koh ORR’-ell) in Tuesday’s voting.

The treasurer oversees the state lottery and state pension fund, among other responsibilities.

Orrall is a former Republican National Committeewoman from Lakeville and was the first Asian-American woman to run for statewide office in Massachusetts. She criticized the incumbent’s handling of the treasurer’s unclaimed property division, saying Goldberg hadn’t done enough to reunite residents with forgotten bank accounts and other abandoned assets.

Goldberg responded that Massachusetts was returning more unclaimed property than any other state.

Jamie Guerin of the Green-Rainbow party was also on the ballot.

