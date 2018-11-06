Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern has won re-election, fending off challenge from Republican Tracy Lovvorn

BOSTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern has won re-election after fending off a challenge from Republican Tracy Lovvorn.

The Massachusetts Democrat cruised to victory Tuesday in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes his home city of Worcester.

McGovern first was elected in 1996. He’s known for pressing for congressional oversight and approval of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and for working to divert defense spending to education and infrastructure.

McGovern founded the House Hunger Caucus to try to end hunger in the U.S. and abroad.

Lovvorn, a licensed physical therapist from Grafton, had positioned herself as a centrist candidate.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)