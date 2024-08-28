BOSTON (WHDH) - Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz took the stage at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Wednesday to address the International Association of Fire Fighters’ annual convention.

Walz spoke for roughly 20 minutes in one of his first public appearances since last week’s Democratic National Convention.

In his remarks, he touted the policies of the Democratic presidential ticket while criticizing the Republican ticket of Former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

“They want government to have the freedom to invade every corner of your life, from our union halls, to our kids’ schools, even our doctor’s office,” Walz said. “The Vice President and I, we’ve got a little bit different vision of this.”

“We believe that you, not politicians, should be free to make your own health care choices,” Walz continued. “We believe that workers deserve to collectively bargain for fair wages, safe working conditions, good health care and secure retirement.”

The IAFF represents nearly 350,000 firefighters, emergency medical workers, and rescue personnel in the US and Canada. The union kicked off its convention on Monday and is scheduled to continue programming through the end of the week.

Walz made his return to Boston exactly two weeks after he headlined a fundraiser in the city earlier this month and one week after he accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for vice president alongside current vice president and presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“I know it’s really rejuvenated the ticket and it’s really brought some excitement to the national election,” said IAFF member Steve Inhoff when asked about the Harris-Walz ticket before Walz’ speech in Boston. “So, I’m interested to hear what he has to say.”

Inoff is a union president from West Bend, Wisconsin. Speaking with 7NEWS, he said he is interested in Walz’s background as a union member and his experience with collective bargaining.

Walz left Boston soon after his speech.

Though he did not take questions from the media, Walz and Harris are scheduled to sit for a joint interview with CNN on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)