BOSTON (WHDH) - Time is ticking for candidates in the presidential election and both parties are making the final push.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Maura Healey were among those who joined Minnesota Gov. and Democratic Vice President nominee Tim Walz at a fundraising event at the Wang Theater in Boston on Sunday.

Walz touched down in Boston late Sunday afternoon and was greeted at the airport by Wu and her family.

“I love Tim Walz, I served with him as governor, he is a great governor, he will be a great Vice President… we’re down to the final stretch, 16 days, it’s about getting out the vote,” Gov. Maura Healey said.

The event in Boston was held on GOP VP candidate Sen. JD Vance served up cold beer to voters before the Packers game in Wisconsin.

All while Vice President Kamala Harris made a pit stop in battleground Georgia, where she spoke at a church, and former President Donald Trump stopped at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, where he served up fries.

Outside the fundraiser in Boston, Healey said she’s happy to do everything she can to make the final days count.

