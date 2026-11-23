WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have secured their best general election result in decades, winning at least 259 seats in an election sweep unseen since 1990 that creates not only vast opportunities to govern but also intense pressure to deliver on campaign promises and priorities.

Democrats have so far gained 45 House seats from where they started on Election Day, five more than the 40 they picked up in President Donald Trump’s first midterm in 2018.

The 259-seat tally was reached Tuesday after Democrat Victoria Broderick defeated Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais in Tennessee. Three other House races remain outstanding: one in Minnesota and two in Louisiana that are heading to a December runoff.

Republicans will have at least 173 seats in the minority.

The milestone in the 435-member House sets up divided government, with the Senate also in Democratic hands and with a Republican president in the White House. Emboldened Democrats are preparing a 100-day agenda to address high costs of living while also confronting Trump with a vast oversight agenda for the remainder of his second term in office.

The Democrats’ majority will be bigger than any the party has seen in elections since Bill Clinton was first elected president in 1992 (258) or the election of Barack Obama in 2008 (257), yet not quite the high-water mark of the Franklin D. Roosevelt-era, which saw House Democratic majorities swell past 300.

It presents opportunities and challenges ahead.

“Like, hell yeah, we should feel pressure,” said Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a former Army Ranger.

“There are people dying in this country and people losing their healthcare, losing their livelihoods, losing their farms, being terrorized from ICE,” he said earlier this month at the Capitol, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “If you don’t feel a sense of urgency and pressure in this job, and a desperation to deliver for folks, then you don’t belong under this Capitol dome.”

Election rout creates a mandate to govern

The numbers underscore the extraordinary scale of Democratic wins, which spanned from the strongest Republican states to the Midwest and East Coast, as voters, angry over high prices and the Iran war and concerned over corruption, made clear their discontent with Trump.

Taking control of both the House and the Senate come January, the Democrats will carry with them the backing of voters and the expectations to deliver. The Senate Democrats won a 56-seat majority in the 100-member chamber, their biggest advantage in more than a decade.

The Democrats, as part of their 100-day agenda, are planning swift votes to reverse the Republicans’ Medicaid cuts and restore the Affordable Care Act tax credits the Republicans allowed to expire.

Democrats have vowed to marshal their subpoena powers and launch a flurry of investigations to exert the role of Congress as a check on presidential power. That includes plans to probe how Trump and his family have become wealthier since he returned to office. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is in line to become House speaker, has not ruled out trying to impeach Trump for a third time.

“This is a historic moment for our country. This is one of the largest classes we have seen,” said progressive leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., at the Capitol.

She called the big numbers “a mandate for change.”

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a centrist Democrat from New York and an accountant by profession, said the House Democrats should focus 75% of their time on affordability issues and 25% on accountability.

“Everything should be tied back to the people — and how it’s affecting the people,” he said.

For example, he said, as the Democrats launch investigations into Trump’s financial dealings, they should be connecting the dots: “How does that affect people’s pocketbooks?”

The White House has issued a warning to Democrats over their planned probes into the administration, going as far as claiming that such investigations — a standard oversight function of Congress — may amount to “blatant criminality.”

A new generation of leaders

After House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., struggled to keep the House functioning for the past two years with a narrow single-digit majority — meaning a few GOP lawmakers could derail the agenda — the Democrats will have a wide margin that provides the new leadership much more room to maneuver.

Jeffries, who is poised to make history as the first Black speaker of the House if his colleagues elect him to the job on Jan. 3, 2027, will be able to lose dozens of Democrats on any given vote and still have the 218 needed for passage, in the face of GOP opposition.

“We’re not a monolith — people come to the caucus with different ideas — it’s OK,” said Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., who is expected to lead the Congressional Black Caucus.

Republicans saw their number of House seats fall to one of the lowest tallies in decades. They’re far from the end of the Obama administration, when the House Republicans won 247 seats in the 2014 election and the rise of Newt Gingrich when they won 230 seats in 1994.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who was elected by his colleagues to be the Republican leader in the minority, vowed they’d fight their way back to power.

“Over the next two years, House Republicans will fight for American families,” Jordan said.

The GOP’s high-water marks include the 1920 election, with 301 seats for House Republicans.

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