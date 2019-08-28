Demolition begins at future site of minor league stadium in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Demolition at the future site of the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliation began in Worcester Wednesday morning.

Gilbane Building Company used excavators to tear down a building at 50 Washington St. to make way for a 10,000-capacity ballpark, known as Polar Park.

This marked the first of five buildings set to be demolished on the grounds, according to Gilbane project executive Neil Benner.

“That makes way for the rest of the work to begin,” he said.

The field is expected to open on April 2021, officially moving the Triple-A team from Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Massachusetts.

Team president Charles Steinberg says, “It’s exciting to see what a ballpark can do to further enliven a city.”

Play ball! Demolition underway on what will eventually be the new home for the #Worcester @RedSox @7News pic.twitter.com/PsnISlKCam — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) August 28, 2019

