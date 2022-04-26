ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of an era in Attleboro — demolition began Tuesday on parts of the old high school with students still inside.

The demolition is being done to create room for a bus loop and the additional parking that will be needed for the new high school – which sits right next door. Due to the timing, demolition had to begin before the end of the school year.

“I have to give a lot of credit to my students and staff for putting safety first,” Principal Bill Runey said.

Work on the new $260 million school started before the pandemic and now with construction nearing completion, some of the final steps are starting.

“Current Attleboro High School was built in two phases. One phase opened in 1962 and the second phase opened in 1972,” said Runey.

Now 50 years later, the new Attleboro High School is almost ready to open.

Runey said many current staff members are graduates of the old high school.

“It’s a showplace. It really is. $260 million, 18 career and technical education and vocational programs, state of the art from the technology. Teachers will have the tools they need to deliver great instruction,” the principal said.

Students will be able to attend the new school in August.

