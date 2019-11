SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A large part of the Brayton Point Station in Somerset was demolished Sunday, sending a cloud of debris over the site.

Demolition began earlier this year, when the pant’s two cooling towers were taken down in April.

The plant, the largest coal-fired power station in New England, opened its doors in 1963 and closed in 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)