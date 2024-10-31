NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday announced the planned demolition of the Pink House, an historic house that was built in 1925 on Plum Island in Newbury, is on hold pending conversations between the Governor’s Office, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other stakeholders to determine the path forward.

The demolition of The Pink House had been planned for this week.

“The Pink House is a beloved local landmark that makes valuable contributions to the North Shore economy by attracting tourists and artists from across the country,” Healey said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the strong leadership and advocacy of Senator Bruce Tarr, Representative Kristen Kassner, Support The Pink House and the community to save this historic building. We look forward to continued conversations with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to chart the best path forward for The Pink House, the community and the environment.”

“The Pink House has a storied history and is an essential piece of the fabric of our North Shore community,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We’re hopeful that by bringing everyone together at the same table, we can move forward on solutions to save The Pink House and benefit our environment and our economy for the long-term.”

“The Pink House is a structural icon that contributes significantly to our cultural economy, symbolizes our vulnerability to climate change, and emphasizes the importance of working toward more resiliency,” said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester). “Compelled by the unrelenting efforts of supporters from across the region and beyond, we have the opportunity to capture a win-win victory that expands the resources of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge AND preserves the Pink House. We must work together so that opportunity is not lost.”

“The Pink House is an iconic part of the Plum Island landscape, and an important economic driver to the region that will be gone forever once demolished,” said Representative Kristen Kassner (D-Hamilton). “Working together, we have an opportunity to breathe new life into this cherished landmark that will serve our communities for decades to come.”

“The Pink House is an identifier of our state, as much as the Motif #1, the Gloucester Fisherman and the Citgo sign,” said Support The Pink House president Rochelle Joseph. “We have always worked with the dual goal of seeing the US Fish and Wildlife Service acquire new land to conserve or put to use, while keeping this cultural asset of the commonwealth in its iconic location on behalf of the many north shore’s businesses, visitors, artists, and constituents. We are extremely grateful for the sincere interest and quick action of Governor Healey, Senator Tarr and Rep Kassner to stop the demolition and look forward to swiftly working on the very real solutions that exist.”

