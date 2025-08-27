HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a building collapse that was under construction on Main Street in Hopkinton on Wednesday around 2:43 p.m.

Police say an initial investigation found crews were working to demolish the former Hopkinton Drug building when part of the building fell towards the sidewalk and into the street.

Officers were on the scene navigating traffic with the debris on the roadway as only one lane was open.

Officials confirm no one was injured in the incident.

