NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are expected to demolish part of a chemical plant in Newburyport that exploded last week, killing one person, officials said on Monday.

Emergency crews were first called to the Seqens plant on Opportunity Way around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, where officials said firefighters spent roughly one hour battling heavy fire conditions after the blast.

Five workers were in the building at the time of the explosion. Of them, four were taken to a local hospital and released after treatment, according to local officials. The body of the fifth worker, identified as 62-year-old Jack O’Keefe, was found hours later.

Surveillance video from nearby cameras captured the explosion, showing a massive, bright fireball that launched flames and debris high into the air. SKY7-HD later flew over the scene, revealing a torn apart complex with pieces of roof materiel, pipes and metal scraps piled on one another.

Crews have been on scene in recent days taking chemicals out of the plant and working to set up steel supports to hold up what is left of the building.

As chemical removal and support work wraps up, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III on Monday said the city had given Seqens a deadline of 8 a.m. Wednesday to begin demolishing the building addition where the explosion happened.

In a separate statement later in the day, Bradbury said high winds in the area forced crews to temporarily stop work already underway after the damaged building’s walls shifted.

Officials said there was no danger of imminent collapse as a crane continued to support the building. Bradbury’s statement continued, saying officials made the decision to pause work for the day “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Strong winds this afternoon were concerning enough that, in our judgement, it was determined that the conditions were not safe enough to continue the work of removing the remaining hazardous materials from the Seqens facility today,” Bradbury said. “During this delicate operation, the safety of the first responders and work crews comes first.”

Officials did not say whether Monday’s pause will impact the demolition timeline. Work is expected to resume Tuesday.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

