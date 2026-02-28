BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters in Boston took to the streets to show their support for and opposition to joint US-Israel strikes against Iran overnight that left the nation’s supreme leader dead.

Iranian-Americans, including exiles, gathered outsided Boston Public Library to thank America for overthrowing the head of a regime that has been criticized for its brutal crackdowns on protesters in recent weeks.

“We are also very anxious and fearful what’s happening,” ond demonstrator said. “What we expect is keep this military operation going until the Mullah’s and IRGC are so weakened people can overthrow them and taken the government in their hands.”

But not everyone is supporting the strikes, members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation spoke in support of Iran’s Islamist government.

“The biggest threat in the world is not Iran, like our U.S. elite want to claim, it’s actually the U.S. The U.S. has thousands of nuclear weapons,” one speaker said.

Another said, “You don’t get the nice Democratic, anti-imperialist that you would like, you get the ones that you have. And you should ask yourself why the adversaries of the U.S. are authoritarian.”

And while there are clear policy disagreements, one Iranian woman said she was just happy to get a text this morning from her mother in Iran.

“This morning my mom messaged me that people are dancing in the streets,” she said. “People are very happy because they know they can speak freely.’

