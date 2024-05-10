CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police moved in on the pro-Palestinian encampment on the MIT campus early Friday morning, removing students and beginning to tear down the student demonstration.

A Cambridge police source told 7News they had made approximately nine arrests for trespassing.

Authorities said they moved in earlier Friday morning and warned students in the encampment that they were trespassing. They allowed demonstrators to leave at that point, most of whom did, with the exception of the nine who were charged.

Authorities attempted to get rid of the encampment once this week already, clearing it out on Monday before protesters returned and set up camp again, where they remained until Friday morning.

“Fewer than 10” people were arrested Thursday afternoon after pro-Palestinian protesters and police clashed outside an MIT building in Cambridge, a university spokesperson confirmed, and more could be seen being arrested Friday.

