Demonstrators at Boston Common denounce hate, call for more Asian-American history in classrooms

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds gathered for a rally at Boston Common Sunday to denounce violence against Asian-Americans and promote more Asian-American history in schools.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans rose nearly 150 percent last year and the rally included a moment of silence for the six people — six of whom were of Asian descent — shot to death by a man in Atlanta last month.

“The entire community is on edge. We changed our routines, we tell kids not to go out alone,” said rally organizer Dr. Hua Wang.

Eleven-year-old William Qin said he’s seen the rise in racism first-hand, and that he was recently targeted by a stranger in his home town of Belmont.

“I was just going back home and for some reason he just drove up next to me and called me an idiot Asian kid,” Qin said.

Organizers of today’s event said they wanted to see education focus more on Asian-American history, and they’re hopeful their movement will gain steam and that their voices will be heard.

“This is our moment,” Wang said. “We’re not going to be silent and we’re not going to be invisible, we’re going to be just as American as everybody else.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)