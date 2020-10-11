Demonstrators call for end to Armenia-Azerbajian conflict

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Boston Sunday to call for an end to violence between Armenia and Azerbajian.

The two countries have been battling over territory for more than three decades and both sides are now accusing each other of unprovoked attacks and breaking a ceasefire in the region.

“We’re here to try to bring attention to the current situation. Make people aware of it, make some noise,” said protester Lori Yogurtian. “Armenia wants peace. They want a cease fire. They want to live on their lands. Armenians have been on those lands for centuries.”

