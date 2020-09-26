Demonstrators continue to call for name change at Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters are continuing to push for Faneuil Hall to be renamed because of its connection to the slave trade.

Demonstrators marched through the middle of Quincy Market with a black casket Saturday, saying the area — named after merchant Peter Faneuil, who owned and traded slaves — needs to be renamed.

Most visitors to the tourist destination have no idea it used to be a slave market, said protester Domingos DaRosa, who was representing Boston’s Cape Verdean community.

“This building isn’t just a shopping plaza. This building was used to sell Africans as slaves to shareholders here in America,” DaRosa said. “We want to change that narrative by changing the name of Faneuil Hall to a name that the public chooses.”

“We ask the mayor of Boston to engage in dialogue with us, about changing the name of a building that’s connected to slavery,” said Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

