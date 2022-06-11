BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people joined a national demonstration calling for gun control and protested in Boston Saturday.

The local March For Our Lives demonstration in Christopher Columbus Park brought out residents and officials to demand stricter gun control in the wake of massacres at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

“Gun violence is a public health issue,” said Tami Gouveia, a state representative running for lieutenant governor.

“This incident that happened in Texas really hit hard,” said Kelly Gately of Plymouth. “It’s really emotional and enough is enough. It doesn’t seem to end.”

