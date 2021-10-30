DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters rallied in Dedham to demand justice for a teen who drowned at a graduation party hosted by a retired State Police captain over the summer.

James Coughlin and his wife Leslie have been charged with reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a minor after Alonzo Polk, 17, drowned after he was allegedly pushed into a pool at a party for the Coughlins’ daughter over the summer. The Coughlins are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 3, and Polk’s mother said she wanted officials to move faster.

“I need justice, I need Norfolk County to wake up,” said Debra Rowell. “It’s been for months too long and I got no answers.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)