Demonstrators gather for Back the Blue rally outside State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators gathered for a Back the Blue rally outside the State House on Thursday to show support for law enforcement officers amid calls to defund and reform police departments across America.

“These poor men and women are being left out to dry and nobody has got their backs,” one demonstrator told 7NEWS. “The politicians are all cowards in this state. They’re not doing anything for them so it’s time for us to make noise.

Dozens of demonstrators could be seen holding large signs that read, “America Backs the Blue.”

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are currently debating police reform legislation. It has passed the Senate and is now up for debate in the House.

The bill, which was developed after weeks of public protest around the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, would ban chokeholds, limit the use of tear gas, license all law enforcement officers and train them in the history of racism.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)