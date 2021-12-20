CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Demonstrators in Chelsea, demanded change to help prevent incidents of domestic violence.

The group gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday morning to remember the 14 people who lost their lives to domestic violence in Massachusetts this year.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who just became the US Attorney for Massachusetts, spoke at the event and pledged to help prevent domestic violence any way she can.

“Domestic violence is a terrible betrayal, and never accepted. You usually see me at murder scenes, and these individuals don’t know each other. Domestic violence involves somebody who claims that they love you, or alleges they love you, and then commits the most violent, heinous acts,” she said.

The Boston nonprofit Jane Doe Inc. which helps people affected by domestic violence hosted the vigil.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)