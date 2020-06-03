Demonstrators gather for second night of protests in Brockton with hopes of finding common ground

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Demonstrators gathered for a second consecutive night of protests Wednesday night, creating a much calmer scene than what the area saw the night before.

Dozens of protesters took a knee outside the heavily fortified Brockton Police Station on Commercial Street.

Huge numbers of state police troopers were brought in in an attempt to ensure the safety of all involved however, they were not needed. By 10 p.m. a majority of the protesters had dispersed.

SKY7 HD caught a touching moment when an officer and a demonstrator embraced in the middle of the road.

A very different scene than the one that played out Tuesday night when protesters threw rocks and fireworks at officers who responded with tear gas.

“This was always supposed to be a peaceful protest,” Jamesha Lewis said. “We just want to be heard.”

Lewis participated in the event Wednesday and said she condemns the previous night’s violence.

“Last night was never supposed to happen,” she said. “It wasn’t on us to try to be violent. Nor do I really feel like the police was trying to be violent.”

A Dunkin’ restaurant was vandalized and burned during those protests and Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said he would do everything in his power to bring those involved in that act to justice.

“The Dunkin’ Donuts was burned, and those arsonists, because that’s what they are, should understand we will continue to work, we will continue to investigate to get justice for the family that owns that place,” he said.

As several returned to the scene the following night, many hoped to find common ground and peace.

