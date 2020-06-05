Demonstrators gather in Boston for silent vigils in honor of George Floyd

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for peaceful protests in Jamaica Plain and Roslindale on Thursday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor George Floyd.

In Jamaica Plain, people gathered at Soldiers Memorial, holding signs in silence to show their solidarity against police brutality.

Lisa Bello says she brought her 6-year-old son to the demonstration so he could see who was out there fighting for him.

“My father was a Marine, he always said you need to fight for what you stand for. I can preach to my son all day- I want him to see there is a community– people with signs and marching with them,” she said.

Demonstrators also showed up in nearby Roslindale.

“It’s really inspiring to be out here and see everyone show support to Black Lives Matter,” demonstrator Dedra Moore said.

Christine Yancey added, “This is not a new struggle but it is good that everyone is joining in it.”

Church bells rang in honor of George Floyd as demonstrators took a knee.

As another day of peaceful protest in Boston wrapped up, organizer Penny Wells said they hope to keep building momentum.

“We hope that the numbers that show up here will continue to be involved in ongoing work,” she said.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week have also sparked protests throughout the country.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)