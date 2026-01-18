BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Boston Public Library on Saturday to show solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran as a human rights group reports the death toll in the nation has risen above 3,000.

Many of those gathered said they want to see the United States take action to support the protesters.

“We want the United States to take action to go in and strike IRGC bases and to help arm the people so that they can fight back,” one protester said. “We don’t need the U.S. military to go in boots on the ground but we need our own people to be armed.”

President Trump has vowed to take action if Iran continues to kill protesters.

