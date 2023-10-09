CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Demonstrators gathered in Cambridge Monday in support of Palestinian people caught in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Days after Hamas fighters launched their surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, and after responses from Israel, organizers of the event in Cambridge said they condemn the killing of innocent civilians on both sides of the war.

Pro-Palestinian supporters continued in their comments, saying they were supporting Palestinians who they say have been violently oppressed for 75 years.

“As a human being, if you see this much injustice and this much oppression, it just hurts,” one person said. “You just have to be human. You just have to feel. Have a heart.”

Tensions were high while the demonstration along Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge continued around 5 p.m.

While hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters marched through the streets, pro-Israel supporters gathered nearby, with members of both groups at times yelling across the street.

Organized by the group Boston University Students for Justice in Palestine, this event included hundreds of people with signs.

Speakers at the event discussed the history of Palestinian people being forced from their homeland in 1948 and living in permanent displacement ever since.

The UN currently estimates there are 5.9 million registered Palestinian refugees, with more than 1.5 million living in refugee camps.

“The Palestinian people have had their land stolen from them and occupied and have faced brutal repression,” said Jeff Rosenberg of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. “The area of Gaza has been blocked for over 16 years now. There’s millions of people living there on a five-mile stretch of land that essentially operates as an open-air prison.”

Cambridge police were on Massachusetts Avenue as of 5 p.m. keeping pro-Palestine supporters and pro-Israel supporters separate.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)