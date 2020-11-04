Demonstrators gather in Nubian Square to demand every vote be counted

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Roxbury’s Nubian Square Wednesday night in a nonpartisan call for every vote to be counted.

SKY7 HD flew over the area around 6 p.m. where the crowd continued to grow ahead of a march into Boston.

Several local groups organized the protest and said they were not out to support either candidate.

They said if they try to declare victory before all the votes are counted, mass action will be necessary to ensure a fair election.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell attended the rally and said it was a great way for people to blow off some steam while waiting for the results to come in.

She said she believed events like this one would not turn violent.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said people have the right to protest but that he hopes it can be done peacefully and wrap up by 9:30 p.m.

The National Guard is on standby in case any issues arise among demonstrations as votes continue to be tallied in key battleground states nationwide.

