Demonstrators gathered on Waltham Common Thursday night in response to recent immigration raids and detentions in Massachusetts.

Dozens gathered with the goal of standing up for due process and the rule of law.

Earlier this week, a Waltham city councilor took video of what she said was an arrest in which a group of armed, masked men wearing vests with the word “Police” can be seen. She said the individuals would not identify themselves.

7News reached out to ICE to ask whether its agents were in Waltham, but the agency did not respond.