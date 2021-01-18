Demonstrators in Boston call for justice in MLK day march

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people marched through Boston on Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday to call for racial justice and speak out against police brutality.

Activists decried racism and Black people killed by police. Darrell Jones, who spent 32 years in prison after being wrongly convicted for murder, said people need to embrace respect instead of violence.

“The violence won’t really serve a purpose … you burn up things and tear up things,” Jones said. “We’re moving blindly … [we have to] open up our eyes, see each other, respect each other.”

“What’s bringing me out here is love,” said Watertown activist Marlenna Vizcarra.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)