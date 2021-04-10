Demonstrators in Boston, Quincy decry racism against Asian-Americans

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple groups rallied in Boston and Quincy to support Asian-Americans and condemn racism Saturday.

The Asian Coalition of Massachusetts held a rally in Quincy to take action against racism in the wake of a man shooting eight people, six of them of Asian descent, in Atlanta last month.

Demonstrators at another rally in Boston marched from Peter’s Park on Washington Street to Chinatown and featured Asian-American performers and speakers.

