Demonstrators in Needham protest violence against Asian-Americans

Dozens gathered in Needham Saturday to protest the rise of hate crimes against Asian-Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The vigil came after a man allegedly shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in Atlanta earlier this week. Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported a rise in crimes where people of Asian descent have been targeted.

“We’re here as a community from various backgrounds to say we won’t tolerate violence against people for where they are from, what they look like, especially against our dear Asian brothers and sisters,” said Ryan Marshall of High Rock Metro West Church in Needham.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)