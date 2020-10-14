Demonstrators march on Gov. Baker’s home, speak out against evictions

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of demonstrators marched from Lynn to Governor Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home.

The group is demanding he supports legislation to prevent evictions and protect landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the week, Baker said he would not call for an extension of the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures but said he would increase funding for housing stability programs and landlord-tenant mediation.

Baker said he was funding an Eviction Diversion Initiative and working with state courts to “manage the end of the moratorium.”

The $171 million plan calls for spending $100 million in relief to renters and landlords affected by the pandemic; nearly $50 million in rapid rehousing programs for tenants who are evicted and facing homelessness and more than $15 million for legal assistance and mediation for tenants and landlords.

Demonstrators speaking out against evictions outside the Governors home right now are not associated with recent break in at his house but extra police are standing by #7news pic.twitter.com/AIVXOaXToL — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 14, 2020

Demonstrators march on Governor Baker’s house in Swampscott, demanding the Governor support legislation to prevent evictions amid the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Cpe6Ckr9KE — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) October 14, 2020

This protest has nothing to do with the recent security breach at the governor’s home.

