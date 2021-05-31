BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators rallied at Boston Common in support of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders on Monday.

The rally comes after increasing violence against AAPI over the past several months, but speakers emphasized they were pushing back against systemic racism in the U.S.

“The fires of racism have been burning in our country far too long, 400 years in fact, and we will not let this stand in Boston,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “We will stand together and we will speak out against hatred, discrimination and violence.”

Attendees were given yellow whistles to use to call attention to acts of hate they see.

