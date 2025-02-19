BOSTON (WHDH) - Over 100 people came out to protest Elon Musk’s push to cut federal services and imposed mass layoffs.

The protest, organized by the Federal Unionists Network, took aim at The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Among the protestors were federal workers who’ve been laid off, union organizers, and labor activists.

“It’s very appropriate that we’re out here on a brutally cold day,” said Representative Ayanna Pressley. “It’s very appropriate considering how the families of federal workers and the people and communities that they serve are also being left in the cold. These are dedicated, compassionate individuals who could’ve taken their talents anywhere, who wanted to serve their communities, serve our government, and instead what they’ve been met with is a pink slip or threatening email, and their work left unfinished.”

